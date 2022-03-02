Provide your small dog with the nutrition he needs to be his best every day with Purina One® SmartBlend Small Breed Lamb & Rice Formula adult dry dog food. Real lamb is the #1 ingredient in this recipe, and it's made with 0% fillers, so every high-quality ingredient has a purpose. Formulated to support the health of small dogs during their typically longer lifespan, this highly digestible dry dog food offers a nutrient-dense meal with an antioxidant blend that helps support his immune system. Every meal provides your faithful friend with 100% complete and balanced nutrition for the maintenance of adult dogs, and the protein-packed recipe helps support his strong muscles, including his heart. Your dog gets a natural meal plus vitamins and minerals that is recommended by veterinarians, and the crunchy kibble and tender, meaty morsels keep him coming back to his bowl.