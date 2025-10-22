Purina ONE SmartBlend Tender Cuts Chicken & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy Adult Wet Dog Food
Product Details
Deliver delicious chicken flavor to your dog's dish with Purina ONE SmartBlend Tender Cuts Chicken & Brown Rice Entree in Gravy adult wet dog food. Real chicken gives him the poultry taste he loves, and brown rice balances out this canned food recipe for a great-tasting finish. The rich, savory gravy adds moisture and flavor, giving him a reason to lick his bowl clean at feeding time, and tender, meaty morsels offer a tempting texture he can't get enough of. Each serving of this canned food for dogs contains high protein to support his strong muscles. Since this formula includes 0% fillers and is made without poultry by-products, you can rest assured that every high-quality ingredient in this wet dog food recipe has a purpose. Natural with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients, this formula provides 100% complete and balanced nutrition to support your dog's whole-body health. Purina ONE SmartBlend Tender Cuts lets you feel good about the canned dog foods you serve to your canine companion at mealtime each day.
- Natural formula with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients
- Real chicken for the taste dogs love
- Savory gravy for added flavor
- Twice the recommended antioxidant levels (compared to the AAFCO minimum) to support immune health
- High protein to support strong muscles