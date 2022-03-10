Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food Perspective: back
Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food Perspective: left
Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food Perspective: right
Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food

13 ozUPC: 0001780016985
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Feed your dog's natural instincts to select nutrient-dense foods when you offer up Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Classic Ground With Real Game Bird adult wet dog food. Made with broth, real poultry and high-quality ingredients, this recipe delivers a grain-free meal option your dog can love. We formulate this recipe with 0% fillers, so you can rest easy knowing that every high-quality ingredient has a purpose. It features a highly digestible formula, meaning more nutrition goes to work inside your dog. Each delicious serving offers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your adult dog.

  • High protein helps to support strong muscles
  • Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • Made without corn, wheat or soy
  • Made with broth, real poultry and other high-quality ingredients
  • Contains no poultry by-products