Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Grain-Free Formula Real Gamebird Classic Ground Wet Dog Food
13 ozUPC: 0001780016985
Product Details
Feed your dog's natural instincts to select nutrient-dense foods when you offer up Purina ONE SmartBlend True Instinct Classic Ground With Real Game Bird adult wet dog food. Made with broth, real poultry and high-quality ingredients, this recipe delivers a grain-free meal option your dog can love. We formulate this recipe with 0% fillers, so you can rest easy knowing that every high-quality ingredient has a purpose. It features a highly digestible formula, meaning more nutrition goes to work inside your dog. Each delicious serving offers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for your adult dog.
- High protein helps to support strong muscles
- Made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- Made without corn, wheat or soy
- Made with broth, real poultry and other high-quality ingredients
- Contains no poultry by-products