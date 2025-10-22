Feed your dog's natural instinct to choose nutrient-dense food with a can of Purina ONE® SmartBlend® True Instinct Tender Cuts With Real Chicken & Duck in Gravy adult wet dog food. This rich-tasting tender cuts in gravy recipe, with real chicken and duck, is formulated to support your adult dog's health. Our natural recipe with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients delivers the high-quality protein your adult dog needs to stay active. The nutrient-dense formula promotes 100% complete and balanced nutrition to support your adult dog's long, healthy life with you. This wet dog food is made without artificial flavors or preservatives and without poultry by-products, so you can be confident that the food you feed him either as a staple main course or as a hearty topper provides both the nutrients he needs and the taste he wants together in one can.

Antioxidants from four sources help support a healthy immune system

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Formulated for an adult dog's nutritional needs

Natural formula with added vitamins, minerals and nutrients

No artificial flavors or preservatives

Real chicken and real duck provide high-quality protein

Rich texture with appetizing gravy