Our expert nutritionists were inspired by a dog's natural instinct to choose nutrient-dense foods in nature. That's why Purina ONE® True Instinct is formulated with real turkey as the number one ingredient, along with real venison and other high-quality ingredients, to provide the protein and energy active adult dogs need. Nature plus science help provide 100% complete balanced nutrition to support whole body health while satisfying your active adult dog's true instinct.

An active dog can benefit from an antioxidant blend. Our dual defense antioxidant blend includes Vitamins E & A, along with minerals zinc and selenium in our complete and balanced diet for adult dogs. Together, they make a healthy difference on the inside by supporting your dog''s immune system and on the outside, by supporting healthy skin and a radiant coat. Natural sourcesof glucosamine help support healthy joints. Omega-6fatty acids help give your dog a radiant coat and healthy skin. Highly digestible so more nutrition goes to work inside your dog.

