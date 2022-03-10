Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: back
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: left
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: right
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: top
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula Senior Dry Dog Food

UPC: 0001780014934
Give your senior dog the nutrition that he needs along with the taste that he loves with Purina ONE® SmartBlend Vibrant Maturity Adult 7+ Formula dry dog food. Chicken is the #1 ingredient, providing a high-quality source of protein for his daily diet, and 0% fillers means that every ingredient in this recipe has a purpose. Enhanced botanical oils in every serving nourish and help promote mental sharpness, and a natural source of glucosamine helps to support his healthy joints so that he can maintain his sense of adventure. This senior dog food features a highly-digestible formula, so more nutrition goes to work inside of your dog. A combination of protein-rich meaty morsels and crunchy kibble gives him the taste and texture he'll love, and 100% complete and balanced nutrition provides a smart solution for your older dog's feeding routine.