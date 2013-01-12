Hover to Zoom
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food
7 lbUPC: 0001780001887
Product Details
- #1 real chicken is first ingredient
- 100% nutrition
- 0% fillers
- 38 g protein per cup
- Optimal nutrition to help support the health of senior cats
- Natural sources of glucosamine
- Antioxidants help support a strong immune system
- Omegas help support healthy skin & coat
- Purina ONE Vibrant Maturity 7+ is specifically formulated for adults cats