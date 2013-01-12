Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food Perspective: front
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food Perspective: back
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
Purina ONE® Vibrant Maturity 7+ Natural Senior Dry Cat Food

7 lbUPC: 0001780001887
  • #1 real chicken is first ingredient
  • 100% nutrition
  • 0% fillers
  • 38 g protein per cup
  • Optimal nutrition to help support the health of senior cats
  • Natural sources of glucosamine
  • Antioxidants help support a strong immune system
  • Omegas help support healthy skin & coat
  • Purina ONE Vibrant Maturity 7+ is specifically formulated for adults cats