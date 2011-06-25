Pyrex Dessert Dishes - 4 pk Perspective: front
Pyrex Dessert Dishes - 4 pk

6 ozUPC: 0007116001142
When you have lots of ingredients for your recipe, organize them and keep your counters clean with these four 6-ounce cups. The elegant fluted rim is transitional from the cooking counter to serving desserts at the dinner table.

  • Odor- and stain-resistant
  • Stackable for compact storage
  • Made in the USA

Model: 6001142

Quantity: 4 Piece

Warranty: Limited 2-Year Warranty

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Microwave Safe: Yes