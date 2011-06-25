Hover to Zoom
Pyrex Dessert Dishes - 4 pk
6 ozUPC: 0007116001142
When you have lots of ingredients for your recipe, organize them and keep your counters clean with these four 6-ounce cups. The elegant fluted rim is transitional from the cooking counter to serving desserts at the dinner table.
- Odor- and stain-resistant
- Stackable for compact storage
- Made in the USA
Model: 6001142
Quantity: 4 Piece
Warranty: Limited 2-Year Warranty
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Microwave Safe: Yes