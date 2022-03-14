Hover to Zoom
Pyrex Easy Grab Bake 'n Store Set - Red
14 pcUPC: 0007116009208
Product Details
Bake, store, and more! Easy Grab® handles make it easy to transport from the oven to the table. When you're done, let the food cool, then snap on the secure-fitting lids and store in the fridge or freezer.
- Use glass containers in the fridge, microwave, and pre-heated oven
- Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors, or stains
- Plastic lids are BPA-free
- Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe
- Made in the USA
Includes:
- 2-Quart Oblong Container with Lid
- 3-Quart Oblong Container with Lid
- 8-Inch Square Baking Dish with Lid
- 2-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid
- 4-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid
- 2 1-Cup Round Bowls with Lids
Model: 1119648
Cleaning Method: Containers: Dishwasher Safe
Warranty: 2-Year Limited Warranty