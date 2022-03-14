Bake, store, and more! Easy Grab® handles make it easy to transport from the oven to the table. When you're done, let the food cool, then snap on the secure-fitting lids and store in the fridge or freezer.

Use glass containers in the fridge, microwave, and pre-heated oven

Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors, or stains

Plastic lids are BPA-free

Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe

Made in the USA

Includes:

2-Quart Oblong Container with Lid

3-Quart Oblong Container with Lid

8-Inch Square Baking Dish with Lid

2-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid

4-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid

2 1-Cup Round Bowls with Lids

Model: 1119648

Cleaning Method: Containers: Dishwasher Safe

Warranty: 2-Year Limited Warranty