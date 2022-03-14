Pyrex Easy Grab Bake 'n Store Set - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Pyrex Easy Grab Bake 'n Store Set - Red

14 pcUPC: 0007116009208
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bake, store, and more! Easy Grab® handles make it easy to transport from the oven to the table. When you're done, let the food cool, then snap on the secure-fitting lids and store in the fridge or freezer.

  • Use glass containers in the fridge, microwave, and pre-heated oven
  • Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors, or stains
  • Plastic lids are BPA-free
  • Plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe
  • Made in the USA

Includes:

  • 2-Quart Oblong Container with Lid
  • 3-Quart Oblong Container with Lid
  • 8-Inch Square Baking Dish with Lid
  • 2-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid
  • 4-Cup Round Storage Dish with Lid
  • 2 1-Cup Round Bowls with Lids

Model: 1119648

Cleaning Method: Containers: Dishwasher Safe

Warranty: 2-Year Limited Warranty