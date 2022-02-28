Blend, store, cook and serve a wealth of delicious dishes with the help of this Pyrex 8-Piece Smart Essentials Mixing Bowl Set. These bowls are constructed of sturdy and durable, non-porous glass that does not absorb flavors and features thick rims for ease of use. The clear glass allows the user to easily view the contents. This glass mixing bowl set includes 8-pieces of thick Pyrex glass bowls with bright-colored lids. The set includes a 1-quart mixing bowl with a green plastic cover, a 1.5-quart bowl with an orange plastic cover, a 2.5-quart mixing bowl with a blue plastic cover, and a 4-quart bowl with a red plastic cover. After dining or mixing, simply pop on the lid and the bowl can go straight into the refrigerator for easy cleanup. These versatile bowls are dishwasher safe and can be easily stacked within each other for ease of storing. This Pyrex mixing bowl set is microwave safe.

Convenient sizes nest to save space

Stain- and odor-resistant and preserves your food's fresh flavors

Durable, high-quality, tempered Pyrex® glass for even heating

Set includes: (1) 1 qt. mixing bowl with lid, (1) 1.5 qt. mixing bowl with lid, (1) 2.5 qt. mixing bowl with lid, (1) 4 qt. mixing bowl with lid