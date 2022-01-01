PyroProtecto is designed to prevent your flooring from thermal damage or grease droppings. PyroProtecto itself does not catch on fire, as it is made from fiberglass. The additional layer of fire retardant Silicone will give the fabric a nice touch and locks the woven fibers in. Furthermore, it reduces skidding. You can walk over it like over a carpet. If it gets dirty, you can wash it with Soap & Water. After the use, you can roll it up and store it back in the reusable tube we deliver with this product. This novelty is an ideal present for family and friends.

Silicone coated fiberglass blanket, Square Design

Comes in a reusable tube. Keep the tube to store the fabric away, after use