PyroProtecto Grill Cover - Delux Can be used for Electrical Grills, Charcoal Grills or Gas Grills This Delux version of a Grill cover is made from a high temperature resistant Fiberglass Cloth with a Silicone Coating, typically used in the Thermal Management Industry. The Silicone Coating withstands approx. 500 degrees F, the fiberglass fabric withstands up to 1,200 degrees F. The sewing thread is water resistant and UV resistant, guaranteeing a longer lifetime of the seem. A strong Fabric Hook and Eye ties it all together, for heavy weather to come. The PyroProtecto Grill Cover Delux is designed so you can cover your grill while it is still hot. You now do not have to wait until the grill is cooled down. Just cover the grill and attend the party. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap & water. No need to put it in a laundry. This ensures it looks need & clean for years to come. With approx. 4 lb it belongs to the heavy weights in its class. Proudly made in South Carolina, USA We will back it up with a three year Just keep your paperwork We think this makes it one of a kind.

2" H x 36" W x 36" L Weight: 10 lbs