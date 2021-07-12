Hover to Zoom
Quaker® Old Fashioned Grits Breakfast
24 ozUPC: 0003000004090
Product Details
Delicious Anytime. Our grits make a great addition to any meal! Mix things and try a new grits topper your family will love—from savory butter, salt and pepper, shredded cheese, green onions, chives, bacon, sausage, or shrimp, to sweet cream, honey, or sugar.
- A warm bowl of Quaker® Grits is a delicious start.
- Great as a side dish or add to any breakfast bar
- Smooth and creamy texture of old fashioned grits
- Quaker® Regular White Quick Grits cook in just 5 minutes.
- Breakfast is a time-honored tradition, so don't forget the grits!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (41 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g10.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Iron1.8mg10%
Niacin2mg10%
Riboflavin0.14mg8.24%
Thiamin0.23mg15.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Hominy Grits Made from Corn, Niacin*, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate*, Riboflavin*, Folic Acid*.*One of the B Vitamins
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More