Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Quaker® Original Instant Grits Breakfast
12 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0003000004760
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Got a minute? Get ready for tender, creamy grits. Quaker® Instant Grits are great for breakfast, or as a tempting side dish to any meal. Grits just taste good. Cook 'em up in a minute and savor the original flavor you've grown to love.
- Ready within minutes
- Easy to make and ready to eat in minutes
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium310mg12.92%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein2g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron8mg44.44%
Niacin2mg10%
Riboflavin0.17mg10%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Specially Processed Degerminated White Corn Grits, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Niacin*, BHT and Citric Acid (as Preservatives), Thiamin Mononitrate*, Riboflavin*, Folic Acid*.*One of the B Vitamins
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More