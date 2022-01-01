Hover to Zoom
QualArc EXE-4702-FC 9 in. Executive Cut Corner Rectangle Five Color Natural Stone Color Solid
1UPC: 0089395400134
Product Details
Plaque is made with solid granite and features customized engraved numbers or text and can fit up to three lines of engraved text. Granite plaque can mount to either a wall or lawn stakes.Features
- Solid granite construction
- Fits up to three lines of engraved text
- Mounts to wall or lawn stakes
- Color: Five Stone Color
- Shape: Rectangle
- Size: 9"
- Weight: 7 lbs