QualArc ROC-4701-FC 9 in. Rockport Oval in Five Color Natural Stone Color Solid Granite Addre
1UPC: 0089395400146
Product Details
Plaque is made with solid granite and features customized engraved numbers or text and can fit up to three lines of engraved text. Granite plaque can mount to either a wall or lawn stakes.Features
- Solid granite construction
- Fits up to three lines of engraved text
- Mounts to wall or lawn stakes
- Color: Five Stone Color
- Shape: Oval
- Size: 9"
- Weight: 7 lbs