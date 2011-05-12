Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Face & Body Creme Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Face & Body Creme Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Face & Body Creme Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Face & Body Creme

4.8 ozUPC: 0007989674378
Purchase Options

Product Details

 

This luxuriously rich, non-greasy creme blends cocoa butter and lanolin to quench and relieve moisture-starved skin. Protects from dryness caused by over-exposure; helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles; and soothes discomforts of stretched skin during and after pregnancy.

  • Soothes and Softens
  • Exremely Dry Skin
  • Intense Moisture

 