Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Face & Body Creme
4.8 ozUPC: 0007989674378
Product Details
This luxuriously rich, non-greasy creme blends cocoa butter and lanolin to quench and relieve moisture-starved skin. Protects from dryness caused by over-exposure; helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles; and soothes discomforts of stretched skin during and after pregnancy.
- Soothes and Softens
- Exremely Dry Skin
- Intense Moisture