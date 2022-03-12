Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Hand and Body Lotion Perspective: front
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Hand and Body Lotion Perspective: left
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Hand and Body Lotion Perspective: right
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Hand and Body Lotion

16 fl ozUPC: 0007989616476
This luxuriously rich, non-greasy lotion blends cocoa butter and pure lanolin to quench and relive moisture starved skin. Protects against the drying effects of sun and wind; help diminish the appearance of wrinkles; and soothes the discomforts associated with stretched skin during and after pregnancy.

  • Soothes and Softens
  • Extremely Dry Skin
  • Intense Moisture

 