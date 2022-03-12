Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Queen Helene Cocoa Butter Hand and Body Lotion
16 fl ozUPC: 0007989616476
Purchase Options
Product Details
This luxuriously rich, non-greasy lotion blends cocoa butter and pure lanolin to quench and relive moisture starved skin. Protects against the drying effects of sun and wind; help diminish the appearance of wrinkles; and soothes the discomforts associated with stretched skin during and after pregnancy.
- Soothes and Softens
- Extremely Dry Skin
- Intense Moisture