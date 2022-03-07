Hover to Zoom
Queso Campesino Fresco Whole Milk Cheese
12 ozUPC: 0064440413775
Purchase Options
Product Details
Fresco is the most popular Mexican cheese. It is a most, fresh cheese, slightly salty and is similar in flavor to Farmer's cheese. It does not melt and can be crumbled on fruit, beans, as well as in authentic Mexican dishes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 OUNCE
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8gal12%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Cholesterol30mg8%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g1%
Protein6g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PASTEURIZED WHOLE MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More