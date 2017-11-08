Quest® Birthday Cake Protein Bars Perspective: front
Quest® Birthday Cake Protein Bars Perspective: left
Quest® Birthday Cake Protein Bars Perspective: right
Quest® Birthday Cake Protein Bars

12 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0088884900596
Product Details

Bite into the celebratory taste of frosted birthday cake! We think everyone deserves a slice of birthday cake on any day for any occasion, including you!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein21g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Erythritol, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Almonds, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Spirolina Extract (Color), Red Cabbage Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color), Radish Extract (Color), Sucralose, Sunflower Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible