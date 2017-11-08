Ingredients

Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Erythritol, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Almonds, Natural Flavors, Sodium Caseinate.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Spirolina Extract (Color), Red Cabbage Extract (Color), Turmeric Extract (Color), Radish Extract (Color), Sucralose, Sunflower Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

