Quest Blueberry Muffin Protein Bars 12 Count
Product Details
Quest Nutrition is on a Mission to Make the Foods You Crave Work for You Not Against You. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs. We use custom recipes to create our own chocolate flavored chips, cookie pieces, and other inclusions to make every bite as delicious as your cravings.
- 21 g Protein • 2 g Sugar Per Serving
- 22 g Carbs - 14 g Fiber - 3 g Erythritol = 5 g Net Carbs
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Almonds , Water , Cocoa Butter , Erythritol , Natural Flavors , Dried Blueberries . Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sea Salt , Cinnamon , Baking Soda , Sodium Caseinate , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More