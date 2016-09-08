Quest Blueberry Muffin Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Quest Blueberry Muffin Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Quest Blueberry Muffin Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Quest Blueberry Muffin Protein Bars 12 Count

1.6 lbUPC: 0088884900463
Purchase Options

Product Details

Quest Nutrition is on a Mission to Make the Foods You Crave Work for You Not Against You. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs. We use custom recipes to create our own chocolate flavored chips, cookie pieces, and other inclusions to make every bite as delicious as your cravings.

  • 21 g Protein • 2 g Sugar Per Serving
  • 22 g Carbs - 14 g Fiber - 3 g Erythritol = 5 g Net Carbs
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber15g60%
Sugar2g
Protein21g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Almonds , Water , Cocoa Butter , Erythritol , Natural Flavors , Dried Blueberries . Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sea Salt , Cinnamon , Baking Soda , Sodium Caseinate , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More