Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies Perspective: front
Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies Perspective: back
Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies Perspective: left
Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies Perspective: right
Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies Perspective: bottom
Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies

12 ct / 2.08 ozUPC: 0088884900609
Product Details

Quest Protein Cookies are made with complete dairy based proteins and an emphasis on minimizing sugar and containing 5g net carbs or less. Each soft-baked treat has at least 15g of protein or 1g of sugar or less.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 About servings per container
Serving size4 servings per container
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g
Saturated Fat10g
Cholesterol30mg
Sodium210mg
Total Carbohydrate19g
Dietary Fiber9g
Sugar1g
Protein15g
Calcium150mg
Iron0.3mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), butter (cream, natural flavor) Soluble Corn Fiber, erythritol, water, Palm Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Calcium Caseinate, Natural Flavors, Coco Butter, Contains less than 2% of the following: Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.