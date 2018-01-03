Quest® Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies
Product Details
Quest Protein Cookies are made with complete dairy based proteins and an emphasis on minimizing sugar and containing 5g net carbs or less. Each soft-baked treat has at least 15g of protein or 1g of sugar or less.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), butter (cream, natural flavor) Soluble Corn Fiber, erythritol, water, Palm Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Calcium Caseinate, Natural Flavors, Coco Butter, Contains less than 2% of the following: Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
