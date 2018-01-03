Ingredients

Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), butter (cream, natural flavor) Soluble Corn Fiber, erythritol, water, Palm Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Calcium Caseinate, Natural Flavors, Coco Butter, Contains less than 2% of the following: Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

