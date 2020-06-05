Quest Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder Perspective: front
Quest Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder

3 lbUPC: 0088884900873
Product Details

Make delicious shakes and snacks with Quest Chocolate Milkshake Flavor Protein Powder. This powder contains 23g of high-quality protein with less than one gram of sugar per scoop for a high protein-to-calorie ratio. The protein powder is comprised of whey isolate, micellar casein and milk protein isolate. Build muscle mass and improve your daily protein intake with the Quest Chocolate Milkshake Flavor Protein Powder.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 SCOOP
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g0%
Protein22g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Igredients: Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Cassein), Natural Flavors, Contains less than 2% of the following: Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia), Salt, Carrageenan, Sucralose.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
