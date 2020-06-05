Quest Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder
Product Details
Make delicious shakes and snacks with Quest Chocolate Milkshake Flavor Protein Powder. This powder contains 23g of high-quality protein with less than one gram of sugar per scoop for a high protein-to-calorie ratio. The protein powder is comprised of whey isolate, micellar casein and milk protein isolate. Build muscle mass and improve your daily protein intake with the Quest Chocolate Milkshake Flavor Protein Powder.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Igredients: Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Cassein), Natural Flavors, Contains less than 2% of the following: Cellulose Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia), Salt, Carrageenan, Sucralose.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
