Quest Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars 12 Count
25.44 ozUPC: 0088884900046
Purchase Options
Product Details
- New & Improved
- 20g Protein per Bar
- 5g Net Carbs per Bar
- 1g Sugar per Bar
- 13g Fiber per Bar
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- 12 - 2.1 oz Bars
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate23g7.67%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0.72mg4%
Magnesium16mg4%
Phosphorus100mg10%
Potassium180mg5.14%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber (Prebiotic Fiber), Peanuts, Water, Erythritol, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Sea Salt, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
