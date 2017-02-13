Ingredients

Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein), Erythritol, Natural Flavors, Milk Protein Isolate, Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Oil. Contains less than 2% of the following: Palm Kernel Oil, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Caseinate, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

