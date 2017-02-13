Quest Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder Perspective: front
Quest Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder Perspective: right
Quest Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder

1.6 lbUPC: 0088884900868
Product Details

This 1.6lb canister of Quest Protein Powder is the perfect size to stack in the cabinet or toss in your bag. It goes where you go, so don't go without your favorite protein powder!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Protein20g40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein), Erythritol, Natural Flavors, Milk Protein Isolate, Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Oil. Contains less than 2% of the following: Palm Kernel Oil, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Caseinate, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
