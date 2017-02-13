Quest Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder
This 1.6lb canister of Quest Protein Powder is the perfect size to stack in the cabinet or toss in your bag. It goes where you go, so don't go without your favorite protein powder!
Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein), Erythritol, Natural Flavors, Milk Protein Isolate, Soluble Corn Fiber, Coconut Oil. Contains less than 2% of the following: Palm Kernel Oil, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Caseinate, Baking Soda, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.