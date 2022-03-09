Ingredients

Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Erythritol.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More