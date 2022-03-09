Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars
Product Details
Quest Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins and feature custom made chocolate flavored chips, cookie chunks and other inclusions. Every bite of the Cookies & Cream protein bar is filled with cookie crumbles and white chocolate chunks and has 21g protein and only 1g of sugar.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Erythritol.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More