Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars Perspective: front
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars Perspective: back
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars Perspective: left
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars Perspective: right
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars Perspective: top
Quest Cookies & Cream Protein Bars

4 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0088884900891
Product Details

Quest Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins and feature custom made chocolate flavored chips, cookie chunks and other inclusions. Every bite of the Cookies & Cream protein bar is filled with cookie crumbles and white chocolate chunks and has 21g protein and only 1g of sugar.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber15g53.57%
Sugar1g
Protein21g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Erythritol.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Kernel Oil, Sea Salt, Sodium Caseinate, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Stevia Sweetener

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible