Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Calcium Caseinate, Corn Starch, Natural Flaw Psyllium Husk, Salt.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Soluble Corn Fiber, Sour Cream (Cream, Non-fat Milk, Cultures), Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk Powder, Onion Powder, Toma Powder, Garlic Powder, Green Bell Pepper, Paprika, Spice, Chia Seed, Yeast, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Paprika Extract (Color), Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Yeast Extract, Stevia Sweetener.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

