4 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 0088884901096
Savory, snackable protein! We’ve baked up our most savory, crunchy protein creation yet.

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bag (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein19g
Calcium170mg15%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Calcium Caseinate, Corn Starch, Natural Flaw Psyllium Husk, Salt.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Soluble Corn Fiber, Sour Cream (Cream, Non-fat Milk, Cultures), Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk Powder, Onion Powder, Toma Powder, Garlic Powder, Green Bell Pepper, Paprika, Spice, Chia Seed, Yeast, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Paprika Extract (Color), Acacia Gum, Sunflower Lecithin, Calcium Carbonate, Yeast Extract, Stevia Sweetener.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

