Ingredients

Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, psyllium husk, salt contains less than 2% of the following: soluble corn fiber, sour cream (cream, non-fat milk, cultures), cheddar cheese (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), buttermilk powder, onion powder, tomato powder, garlis powder, green bell pepper, paprika, spice, chia seed, yeast, turmeric oleoresin (color), acacia gum, sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More