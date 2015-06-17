Quest Mint Chocolate Chunk Protein Bars Perspective: front
Quest Mint Chocolate Chunk Protein Bars Perspective: left
Quest Mint Chocolate Chunk Protein Bars Perspective: right
Quest Mint Chocolate Chunk Protein Bars

12 ct / 2.12 ozUPC: 0088884900137
Quest Nutrition is on a mission to make the foods you crave work for you, not against you. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs.

  • Only 4g Net Carbs
  • 20g Protein
  • Less Than 1g Sugar
  • 15g Fiber
  • Gluten Free
  • No Sugar Added

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber16g64%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Water , Almonds , Cocoa Butter , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Natural Flavors , Erythritol , Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Coconut Oil , Sea Salt , Baking Soda , Sodium Caseinate , Peppermint Oil , Spirulina Extract ( Color ) , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin .

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.