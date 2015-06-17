Quest Mint Chocolate Chunk Protein Bars
Product Details
Quest Nutrition is on a mission to make the foods you crave work for you, not against you. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs.
- Only 4g Net Carbs
- 20g Protein
- Less Than 1g Sugar
- 15g Fiber
- Gluten Free
- No Sugar Added
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Water , Almonds , Cocoa Butter , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Natural Flavors , Erythritol , Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Coconut Oil , Sea Salt , Baking Soda , Sodium Caseinate , Peppermint Oil , Spirulina Extract ( Color ) , Beta Carotene ( Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More