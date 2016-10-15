Hover to Zoom
Quest Multi-Purpose Mix Protein Powder
1.6 lbUPC: 0088884900869
Purchase Options
Product Details
This 1.6lb canister of Quest Protein Powder is the perfect size to stack in the cabinet or toss in your bag. It goes where you go, so don't go without your favorite protein powder!
- High Protein
- 2 grams net carbs
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g46%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein), Contains less than 2% of the following: Sunflower Lecithin, Silicon Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More