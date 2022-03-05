Ingredients

Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Oats**, Unsweetened Chocolate, Natural Flavors, Erythritol.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Sodium Caseinate, Sunflower Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.