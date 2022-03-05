Quest® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Flavor Protein Bar Perspective: front
Quest® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Flavor Protein Bar Perspective: back
Quest® Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Flavor Protein Bar

2.12 ozUPC: 0088884900897
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Quest Protein Bars are made with complete, dairy-based proteins and feature custom made chocolate flavored chips, cookie chunks and other inclusions. This craveable cookie flavor is made with chocolate chunks, cinnamon and gluten free oats with 20g of protein and only 1g of sugar.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber16g57.14%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Oats**, Unsweetened Chocolate, Natural Flavors, Erythritol.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Sodium Caseinate, Sunflower Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

