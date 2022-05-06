Ingredients

Protein Blend(Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Calcium Caseinate, Corn Starch, Salt, Psyllium Husk, sugar**. Contains Less Than 2% of the following: Tomato Powder, Spice, Natural Flavors, Yeast, Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract (Color), Tumeric Oleoresin (Color), Citric Acid, Molasses**, Yeast Extract, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More