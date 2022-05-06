Quest Original Style BBQ Protein Chips Bags
Product Details
Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend(Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Calcium Caseinate, Corn Starch, Salt, Psyllium Husk, sugar**. Contains Less Than 2% of the following: Tomato Powder, Spice, Natural Flavors, Yeast, Calcium Carbonate, Paprika Extract (Color), Tumeric Oleoresin (Color), Citric Acid, Molasses**, Yeast Extract, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More