Ingredients

protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt natural flavor, contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), sour cream (Cream, nonfat milk, cultures), buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, whey powder, acacia gum, calcium carbonate, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sugar **, yeast extract, stevia sweetener, sunflower lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More