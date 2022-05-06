Quest Original Style Cheddar & Sour Cream Protein Chips
Product Details
Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt natural flavor, contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), sour cream (Cream, nonfat milk, cultures), buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, whey powder, acacia gum, calcium carbonate, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sugar **, yeast extract, stevia sweetener, sunflower lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
