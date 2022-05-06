Quest Original Style Cheddar & Sour Cream Protein Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Quest Original Style Cheddar & Sour Cream Protein Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Quest Original Style Cheddar & Sour Cream Protein Chips

8 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 7088884900029
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size32G
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium350mg15%
Protein19g38%
Calcium180mg15%
Iron0.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt natural flavor, contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), sour cream (Cream, nonfat milk, cultures), buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, whey powder, acacia gum, calcium carbonate, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sugar **, yeast extract, stevia sweetener, sunflower lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More