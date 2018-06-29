Ingredients

Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Peanuts , Water , Erythritol , Almonds , Peanut Flour , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Sea Salt , Sodium Caseinate , Monk Fruit Extract , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sunflower Lecithin .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More