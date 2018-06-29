Quest Peanut Butter Brownie Smash Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Quest Peanut Butter Brownie Smash Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Quest Peanut Butter Brownie Smash Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Quest Peanut Butter Brownie Smash Protein Bars 12 Count

25.4 ozUPC: 0088884900640
Purchase Options

Product Details

Quest Nutrition is on a Mission to Make the Foods You Crave Work for You Not Against You. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs. We use custom recipes to create our own chocolate flavored chips, cookie pieces, and other inclusions to make every bite as delicious as your cravings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1.5g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar2g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Peanuts , Water , Erythritol , Almonds , Peanut Flour , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Sea Salt , Sodium Caseinate , Monk Fruit Extract , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sunflower Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More