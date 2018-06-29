Quest Peanut Butter Brownie Smash Protein Bars 12 Count
Product Details
Quest Nutrition is on a Mission to Make the Foods You Crave Work for You Not Against You. That's why we only use complete dairy-based proteins to provide your body with all nine of the essential amino acids it needs. We use custom recipes to create our own chocolate flavored chips, cookie pieces, and other inclusions to make every bite as delicious as your cravings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Peanuts , Water , Erythritol , Almonds , Peanut Flour , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Unsweetened Chocolate , Cocoa Butter , Sea Salt , Sodium Caseinate , Monk Fruit Extract , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More