Quest Peanut Chocolate Crunch Snack Bar

5 ct / 1.52 ozUPC: 0088884901062
Quest Snack Bars are sweet & salty travel-size snacks that contain minimal sugar and 10g of protein. Bite into peanuts, chocolate and the satisfying crunch of the Peanut Chocolate Crunch Snack Bar.

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Peanuts, Soluble Corn Fiber, Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Protein Isolate, Erythritol, Glycerin, Milk Protein Isolate, Sodium Caseinate, Cocoa Processed With Alkali.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Water, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.