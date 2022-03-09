Ingredients

Peanuts, Soluble Corn Fiber, Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Protein Isolate, Erythritol, Glycerin, Milk Protein Isolate, Sodium Caseinate, Cocoa Processed With Alkali.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Water, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.