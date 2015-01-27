Ingredients

Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Erythritol, Unsweetened Chocolate, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Sunflower Lecithin, Baking Soda, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.