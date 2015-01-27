Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count
Product Details
They said that this Protein Bar couldn't be made, but QuestBar finally did it. It's delicious food packed with protein that makes no compromises. Just read the ingredients and you'll see.
- Gluten Free
- Only 1g Sugar
- Only 4g Net Carbs
- 13g Fiber
- 20g Protein
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Erythritol, Unsweetened Chocolate, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Sunflower Lecithin, Baking Soda, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More