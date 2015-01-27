Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: front
Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: left
Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: right
Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: top
Quest S'mores Protein Bars 12 Count

25.4 ozUPC: 0088884900123
Product Details

They said that this Protein Bar couldn't be made, but QuestBar finally did it. It's delicious food packed with protein that makes no compromises. Just read the ingredients and you'll see.

  • Gluten Free
  • Only 1g Sugar
  • Only 4g Net Carbs
  • 13g Fiber
  • 20g Protein

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber14g56%
Sugar1g
Protein21g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Milk Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate), Soluble Corn Fiber, Almonds, Water, Erythritol, Unsweetened Chocolate, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Sunflower Lecithin, Baking Soda, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Sucralose

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
