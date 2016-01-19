Ingredients

Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein),Natural Flavors.Contains less than 2% of the following:Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, SIlicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

