Quest Salted Caramel Protein Powder Perspective: front
Quest Salted Caramel Protein Powder Perspective: left
Quest Salted Caramel Protein Powder Perspective: right
Quest Salted Caramel Protein Powder

1.6 lbUPC: 0088884900870
Product Details

The 1.6lb canisters of Quest Protein Powder are the perfect size to stack in the cabinet or toss in your bag. It goes where you go, so don't go without your favorite protein powder!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate2g0%
Protein26g52%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate, Micellar Casein),Natural Flavors.Contains less than 2% of the following:Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, SIlicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
