Quest Sea Salt Caramel Almond Snack Bar

5 ct / 1.52 ozUPC: 0088884901071
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Quest Snack Bars are sweet & salty travel-sized treats that go with you wherever and whenever the hunger hits.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, Soluble Corn Fiber, Peanuts, Whey Protein Isolate, Palm Kernel Oil, Erythritol, Glycerin, Sodium Caseinate, Milk Protein Isolate.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Water, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
