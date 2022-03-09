Ingredients

Almonds, Soluble Corn Fiber, Peanuts, Whey Protein Isolate, Palm Kernel Oil, Erythritol, Glycerin, Sodium Caseinate, Milk Protein Isolate.Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Water, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Stevia Sweetener, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.