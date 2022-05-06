Quest Tortilla Style Chili Lime Protein Chips
Product Details
Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, psyllium husk, salt contains less than 2% of the following: onion powder, paprika, spice, chia seed, vinegar powder, lime juice powder, suger**, yeast, citric acid, turmeric oleoresin (color), paprika extract (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More