Ingredients

Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, psyllium husk, salt contains less than 2% of the following: onion powder, paprika, spice, chia seed, vinegar powder, lime juice powder, suger**, yeast, citric acid, turmeric oleoresin (color), paprika extract (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More