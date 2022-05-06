Quest Tortilla Style Chili Lime Protein Chips Perspective: front
Quest Tortilla Style Chili Lime Protein Chips

8 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 7088884900665
Product Details

Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size32G
Amount per serving
Calories1260
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium340mg14%
Total Carbohydrate5g1%
Sugar1g
Protein20g40%
Calcium170mg
Iron0.2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, psyllium husk, salt contains less than 2% of the following: onion powder, paprika, spice, chia seed, vinegar powder, lime juice powder, suger**, yeast, citric acid, turmeric oleoresin (color), paprika extract (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
