Quest Tortilla Style Nacho Cheese Protein Chips Bags
Product Details
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.
- Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection
- Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips with the taste and crunch
- Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips you need to feed your flavor cravings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt. contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), romano cheese (milk, cultures, salt, enzymes), buttermilk powder, butter (cream, annatto), tomato powder, onion powder, spice, nonfat dry milk, whey powder, chia seed, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More