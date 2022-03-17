Quest Tortilla Style Nacho Cheese Protein Chips Bags Perspective: front
Quest Tortilla Style Nacho Cheese Protein Chips Bags Perspective: right
Quest Tortilla Style Nacho Cheese Protein Chips Bags

8 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 7088884900663
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size32G
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g1%
Saturated Fat0.5g5%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g1%
Protein18g36%
Calcium180mg15%
Iron0.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt. contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), romano cheese (milk, cultures, salt, enzymes), buttermilk powder, butter (cream, annatto), tomato powder, onion powder, spice, nonfat dry milk, whey powder, chia seed, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
