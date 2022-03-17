Ingredients

Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate), high oleic sunflower oil, calcium caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, soluble corn fiber, psyllium husk, salt. contains less than 2% of the following: cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), romano cheese (milk, cultures, salt, enzymes), buttermilk powder, butter (cream, annatto), tomato powder, onion powder, spice, nonfat dry milk, whey powder, chia seed, paprika extract (color), turmeric oleoresin (color), sunflower lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More