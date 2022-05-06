Quest Tortilla Style Ranch Protein Chips Bags Perspective: front
Quest Tortilla Style Ranch Protein Chips Bags

8 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 7088884900664
Product Details

Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size32G
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate) high oleic sunflower oil, calcium, caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, buttermilk powder, nonfat milk, psyllum husk, contains less than 2% of the following cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), tomato powder,onion powder, garlic powder, spice, salt, soluble corn fiber, whey powder, chia seed,turmeric, extract (color), malic acid, sugar, sunflower,lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
