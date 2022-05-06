Quest Tortilla Style Ranch Protein Chips Bags
Product Details
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection with the taste and crunch you need to feed your flavor cravings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate) high oleic sunflower oil, calcium, caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, buttermilk powder, nonfat milk, psyllum husk, contains less than 2% of the following cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), tomato powder,onion powder, garlic powder, spice, salt, soluble corn fiber, whey powder, chia seed,turmeric, extract (color), malic acid, sugar, sunflower,lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More