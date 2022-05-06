Ingredients

Protein blend (milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate) high oleic sunflower oil, calcium, caseinate, corn starch, natural flavors, buttermilk powder, nonfat milk, psyllum husk, contains less than 2% of the following cheddar cheese powder (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), tomato powder,onion powder, garlic powder, spice, salt, soluble corn fiber, whey powder, chia seed,turmeric, extract (color), malic acid, sugar, sunflower,lecithin, calcium carbonate, yeast extract, steviol glycosides (stevia).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible