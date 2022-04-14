Quest White Chocolate Raspberry Flavor Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: front
Quest White Chocolate Raspberry Flavor Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: left
Quest White Chocolate Raspberry Flavor Protein Bars 12 Count Perspective: right
Quest White Chocolate Raspberry Flavor Protein Bars 12 Count

25.4 ozUPC: 0088884900022
Indulge your taste buds with the White Chocolate Raspberry Quest Bar. The sweet and tart flavor of white chocolate and real dried raspberries are exactly what your cravings ordered.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber15g60%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Almonds , Water , Cocoa Butter , Raspberries , Natural Flavors , Erythritol . Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sodium Caseinate , Sea Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
