Quest White Chocolate Raspberry Flavor Protein Bars 12 Count
Product Details
Indulge your taste buds with the White Chocolate Raspberry Quest Bar. The sweet and tart flavor of white chocolate and real dried raspberries are exactly what your cravings ordered.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Soluble Corn Fiber , Almonds , Water , Cocoa Butter , Raspberries , Natural Flavors , Erythritol . Contains Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sodium Caseinate , Sea Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Steviol Glycosides ( Stevia ) , Sucralose .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
