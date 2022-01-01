Pivot Power Smart 2.0 is an app-enabled version of our best-selling power strip. Like the original, it bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet. This one puts the power at your fingertips, allowing you to independently control two outlets from your mobile device. You’ll never wonder if you’ve left your lamp on at home again!

No more plug traffic jams or blocked outlets

13.39"x2.36"x1.54"; 1.49 LB.

Bends into circular, semi-circular and zig-zag shapes to fit around furniture and in tight spaces

15 Amp/120VAC/60Hz/1,800-Watt

Durable, ABS housing

4-sockets

2 ft. extension cord