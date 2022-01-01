Quirky Pink Pivot Power 4-Outlet Surge Protector Perspective: front
Quirky Pink Pivot Power 4-Outlet Surge Protector

1 ctUPC: 0008130610506
Product Details

Power up petite places with Pivot Power Junior Pink. It’s got four adjustable outlets and two feet of cable, making it a perfect fit for small spaces such as dorm rooms or home offices.

  • UL/CUL approved
  • On/off switch
  • Flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet
  • Durable, ABS housing
  • 4 pivoting outlets accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes
  • 2 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places
  • 14A/125V/1875W AC
  • 12"x2.25"x1.13"
  • .78 lb.