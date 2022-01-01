Power up petite places with Pivot Power Junior Teal. It’s got four adjustable outlets and two feet of cable, making it a perfect fit for small spaces such as dorm rooms or home offices.

L/CUL approved

On/off switch

Flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet

Durable, ABS housing

4 pivoting outlets accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes

2 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places

14A/125V/1875W AC

12"x2.25"x1.13"

.78 lb.