Quirky Pivot Power Pink 6-Outlet Surge Protector
1 pkUPC: 0008130610483
Product Details
Reclaim your outlets with the Pivot Power 2.0 Pink 6 Outlet Surge Protector, a flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet. That means no more plug traffic jams or blocked outlets – even those big ol’ power bricks.
- UL/CUL approved
- On/off switch
- Offers 1080 joules of surge protection
- Durable, ABS housing
- 6 pivoting outlets accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes
- 5 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places
- 17.5"x2.13"x1.13"
- 1.32 lb.
- 14A/125V/1875W AC