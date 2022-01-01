Quirky Pivot Power Pink 6-Outlet Surge Protector Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Quirky Pivot Power Pink 6-Outlet Surge Protector

1 pkUPC: 0008130610483
Purchase Options

Product Details

Reclaim your outlets with the Pivot Power 2.0 Pink 6 Outlet Surge Protector, a flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet. That means no more plug traffic jams or blocked outlets – even those big ol’ power bricks.

  • UL/CUL approved
  • On/off switch
  • Offers 1080 joules of surge protection
  • Durable, ABS housing
  • 6 pivoting outlets accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes
  • 5 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places
  • 17.5"x2.13"x1.13"
  • 1.32 lb.
  • 14A/125V/1875W AC