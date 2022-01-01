Reclaim your outlets with the Pivot Power 2.0 Pink 6 Outlet Surge Protector, a flexible surge-protecting power strip that bends to fit every sized plug or adapter without wasting a single outlet. That means no more plug traffic jams or blocked outlets – even those big ol’ power bricks.

UL/CUL approved

On/off switch

Offers 1080 joules of surge protection

Durable, ABS housing

6 pivoting outlets accommodate plugs and chunky adapters of all shapes and sizes

5 foot extension cord has flat, 45 degree plug to power hard to reach places

17.5"x2.13"x1.13"

1.32 lb.

14A/125V/1875W AC