Keep your space neat and tidy with Quirky's Port Power extension cord. This cool, flexible power strip features three pronged outlets, a built-in cord management system and a 6 ft. cord. The built-in cord management system keeps extra cord tightly wound with a cable spool and clip. When not in use, just wrap the entire cord around the cord management system, slip it in your bag and take it anywhere you need extra outlets.

Features spools that allow users to wrap excess cord, keeping space neat and organized

Clip holds the cord firmly in place so that the Port Power can securely extend to any length

6 foot extension cord with built-in cable management

4.45"x3"x1.54"

.36 lb.