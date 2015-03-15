Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Qunol Mega CoQ10 Ubiquinol Softgels 100mg
60 ctUPC: 0089844000128
Purchase Options
Product Details
Qunol Mega contains CoQ10 that has already been converted to its active form, ubiquinol – the form that fights excess free radicals and can help protect the body's cells from damage. Qunol Mega Ubiquinol also supports heart and vascular health and is essential for energy production in the body.*
- Superior Absorption
- Soluble in Both Water and Fat
- Beneficial to Statin Drug Users
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.