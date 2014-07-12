Hover to Zoom
R.W. Knudsen Organic Grape Juice Boxes
4 ct / 6.75 fl ozUPC: 0007468211147
An organic white grape, apple and concord grape juice blend from concentrates with other ingredients.
- 100% Juice
- USDA Organic
- 100 Calories Per Box
- No Sugar Added
- 100% RDI Vitamin C
- Gluten Free
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1box
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Filtered Water (Sufficient To Reconstitute); Organic White Grape, Organic Apple and Organic Concord Grape Juice Concentrates; Organic Natural Flavor; Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
