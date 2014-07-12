Ingredients

Filtered Water (Sufficient To Reconstitute); Organic White Grape, Organic Apple and Organic Concord Grape Juice Concentrates; Organic Natural Flavor; Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More