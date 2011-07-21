Hover to Zoom
R.W. Knudsen Organic Just Cranberry Juice
32 fl ozUPC: 0007468210787
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
Made with the finest all-natural ingredients. No preservatives and no artificial flavors. Each 8 fl. oz cup Provides a 1 Cup Serving of Fruit.
- Premium Organic Cranberry Juice from Concentrate
- Unsweetened
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO verified
- 70 Calories per 8 fl oz
- 100% Juice
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water (Sufficient To Reconstitute), Organic Cranberry Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
